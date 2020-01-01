‘Man Utd have achieved nothing, there’s no trophies’ – Solskjaer determined to reward patience

The Red Devils boss is pleased with the form that his side have been showing, but is aware of the need to deliver tangible success at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware that have “achieved nothing so far” under his tutelage, but the Norwegian is determined to reward the patience he has been shown with major silverware.

A familiar face was returned to Old Trafford in December 2018 after the Red Devils took the decision to part with Jose Mourinho.

Having overseen an upturn in fortune while filling an interim post, Solskjaer was handed a three-year contract by a club he had previously helped to Treble glory in his playing days.

One of the most demanding roles in world football has provided plenty of tests to a relatively unproven coach, but a recent improvement in form has been enjoyed.

Expectation levels are now rising again at the Theatre of the Dreams, with United currently enjoying a 17-game unbeaten run, but Solskjaer acknowledges that nothing has been achieved yet.

He told Sky Sports ahead of a meeting with on Monday: “Of course, when you keep getting results and you can see progress in the way we play, you are happy. Then again, we've had to have this run to be in a chance to achieve what we want to achieve this season, because we've achieved nothing so far.

“We haven't won any trophies. But success going forward is to keep improving the team, keep developing, because it is not the destination that is the measure of success, really, it is what we do.

“With results, you can't always say that life is fair, because it isn't. Sometimes you don't get the result you deserve in football, but if we keep doing the right things, improving every single day, then we will end up hopefully as a successful Manchester United team.”

Solskjaer has been backed by his board to help 13-time Premier League champions United recapture former glories.

Patience is a commodity that can be in short supply in modern football, with the man calling the shots at Old Trafford pleased to see his club showing long-term vision.

Solskjaer added: “We went through some difficult spells, especially around that time in October, and the club have been very good with us, they've kept in touch with us and have seen and known what we're doing, and they've believed in what we're doing.

“We were allowed to keep making the decisions without thinking about what could have been. They knew our ambition, what we want here, the environment we want here, which will then be the foundation for moving up the table.”

United, who remain in the hunt for and glory this season, will clamber into the Premier League’s top four if they can overcome the Saints on home soil.