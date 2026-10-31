Man United crumble under pressure as dominant Chelsea run riot!

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Chelsea secured a dominant 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, capitalising on a Lisandro Martinez red card. Second-half strikes from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer sealed the points for Xabi Alonso's side.

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Alonso ends the wobble as Martínez self-destructs at Stamford Bridge

Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick, former Premier League midfield rivals, met in the dugouts at Stamford Bridge with both under pressure. Chelsea, fifth in the table, were looking to bounce back from a defeat to Tottenham and a League Cup exit on penalties against Liverpool. Manchester United, 16th and without a win in eight games across all competitions, needed a result to ease the scrutiny on Carrick in his first season as manager.

Alonso was without Reece James, Emiliano Martínez and João Pedro. He went with a back three of Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo in midfield, and Marco Palestra at left wing-back. Estêvão started alongside Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, who returned from suspension. Carrick paired Carlos Baleba with Andrey Santos in midfield and brought Lisandro Martínez, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha back into the side.

United the better side before the break

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The first half did not go to script. United were the more convincing team, edging possession at 51% at half-time, and had a goal from Cunha ruled out by VAR in the 34th minute. Chelsea struggled to create anything clear against a compact visiting block, and the teams went in level at 0-0.

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Rogers breaks the deadlock

The game turned five minutes after the restart. Lavia won the ball in midfield and found Rogers, who drove through the middle, got past Harry Maguire and lifted the ball over Senne Lammens in the 50th minute. Neither Maguire nor Martínez closed him down, and United’s defence parted far too easily. Carrick replaced Baleba with Kobbie Mainoo around the hour mark in search of more control, but United never recovered.

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Martínez sees red, Palmer converts

Martínez was booked in the 59th minute for pulling Rogers’ shirt. Four minutes later, he swung an elbow into Fofana’s face at a corner. After a VAR review, the referee showed him a second yellow card in the 63rd minute and awarded a penalty. Palmer stepped up in the 64th minute and sent Lammens the wrong way, or rather beyond his reach, to make it 2-0.

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Chelsea see it out

With a man advantage, Chelsea controlled the closing stages. They finished with 59% possession, 20 shots to United’s 10, and 10 shots on target to four. United picked up five bookings and committed 20 fouls to Chelsea’s eight. Geovany Quenda replaced Palmer in stoppage time as the game ran down.

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What it means

The win lifts Chelsea to 16 points and, for now, fourth place, level on points with Brighton (who have played a game fewer), with more weekend fixtures still to come. For United, the picture is bleak: seven points from nine league games, just one win, and a winless run now stretching to nine matches in all competitions, with their last victory on 10 September. The pressure on Carrick will only grow.