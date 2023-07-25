Man City will 'fight' to prevent Kyle Walker from sealing Bayern Munich transfer as Pep Guardiola insists England full-back is 'irreplaceable'

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Kyle Walker is "irreplaceable" and Manchester City "will fight" to prevent the defender from joining Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the England international has already communicated to the club that he is keen to move to the Bundesliga giants. It is believed that the right-back has been offered a two-year contract that includes an option for a third by the German champions, which is against the club's policy of handing multiple-year contracts to players over the age of 30. While Bayern remain keen to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, Guardiola has insisted that the club will do their best to hold on to the England full-back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kyle is incredibly important for us," the City boss told reporters. "He has specific qualities that are so difficult to find out wide. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Both clubs are in touch. We will fight for him like I’m sure Bayern will. I don’t know how it will finish."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola also dismissed reports which stated that the defender will be kept out of the matchday squad for City's friendly clash with Bayern in Japan.

"Yes of course, he’s still our player," he added. "He’s our player. We need to play against Bayern with our best players and we hope he’ll stay with us for the whole season. Why shouldn’t he play?"

WHAT NEXT? City are reportedly preparing for life without Walker and could even try to replace him with Bayern's Benjamin Pavard. But as it stands, Walker is set to face his potential suitors with City when they meet at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday.