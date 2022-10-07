Man City vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23 [3]Getty Images
Premier League
Manchester City
Manchester City vs Southampton
Southampton

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City vs Southampton TV in the UK and U.S and India

An unbeaten Manchester City will welcome a struggling Southampton to the Etihad Stadium for their ninth Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Citizens shift their focus back to domestic action after a 5-0 demolition of Copenhagen in a midweek European fixture.

Southampton's league form has been woeful, with the Saints having lost their last three matches. Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping for an upset against high-flying City when the two sides meet this weekend.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game:

Manchester City vs Southampton

Date:

October 8, 2022

Kick-off:

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30 pm IST

Venue:

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Man City vs Southampton can be streamed live on Peacock.

The game between Man City and Southampton isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

N/A

Peacock

UK

N/A

N/A

India

Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Hotstar

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be without Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker for the game against Southampton as they are all injured.

He could, however, welcome Rodri back into the starting lineup after the midfielder missed the Manchester derby and the midweek Champions League game due to injury.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders

Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis

Midfielders

Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer

Forwards

Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Southampton squad and team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that his team does not have any major injury concerns ahead of their important clash against City.

Long-term absentees Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia will continue to remain unavailable for selection until they have fully recovered.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

McCarthy, Caballero, Bazunu

Defenders

Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Salisu, Larios, Bella-Kotchap

Midfielders

Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Edozie, Armstrong, Walcott, Dialo, Lavia

Forwards

Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi