Man City vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Arsenal shake off their blues and beat Man City to remain in the title race?

Can Mikel Arteta's Gunners outclass Pep Guardiola's Man City in a title deciding fixture in the Premier League.

Man City come into this game having booked a ticket to Wembley for the FA Cup final against Manchester United. City have managed to close down the gap to Arsenal with no dropped points since 18th February. Pep's side are gunning for a treble and winning this game is paramount in their bid to do so. Their record against the Gunners at home is immaculate, with City winning all six of their encounters under Pep with an aggregate score of 17-3.

Arsenal have been underwhelming in recent weeks and have such lost their five lead over rivals Man City. The Gunners have dropped point in each of their previous three games in the Premier League and their record against Guardiola's City is not confidence inducing. They have lost their last 11 games against Man City, their longest losing streak against a single opponent.

Man City vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Walker, Dias; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Man City and Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Man City face Fulham, West Ham and Leeds United in their next three fixtures before a Champions League semi-final clash against defending champions Real Madrid. They will then face Everton, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford for their final four league fixtures.

Arsenal have a tougher run-in following this game. The Gunners will be up against Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton in their next three league games.