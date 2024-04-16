Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City will host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday (AEDT) for the second leg of their tie as both sides vie for a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

The contest is evenly poised after the 3-3 draw played out at the Bernabeu last week. With a possible clash against either Arsenal or Bayern Munich to look forward to in the last-four, we can expect fireworks.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, April 18, in Australia.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to have a full strength squad at this disposal, although John Stones remains a doubt as the defender missed Saturday's 5-1 league win with a niggle.

Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake all appear to be in good shape, with Rodri and Bernardo Silva also enjoying some rest at the weekend.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Real Madrid team news

Despite Eder Militao's availability, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field Nacho Fernandez alongside Antonio Rudiger at the back, with Eduardo Camavinga marshaling the midfield once again.

ACL victims Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba continue to miss out, while Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the tie after picking up his milestone yellow card in the first leg tie.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 9, 2024 Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City UEFA Champions League May 17, 2023 Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League May 9, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League May 4, 2022 Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 AET) Manchester City UEFA Champions League April 26, 2022 Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

