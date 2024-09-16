Manchester City vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City will kick off their Champions League 2024-25 campaign when they welcome Inter to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

Both sides are unbeaten so far in their domestic campaigns. Pep Guardiola's men have won all their five games this season, the latest being a 2-1 win against Brentford last weekend.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Inter last played out a 1-1 draw against Monza in Serie A. The two sides famously met in the final of the Champions League in 2023, with City coming up trumps.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Manchester City vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Thursday, September 19, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Nathan Ake is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Oscar Bobb is sidlined on account of a leg fracture, while Savinho remains a minor doubt but expected to be available after featuring in the Brentford win.

With Erling Haaland continuing to lead the line, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku could be recalled in the XI.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Inter team news

After making rotations for Nerazzurri's weekend tie, head coach Simone Inzaghi is likely to revert to the side that started in the 4-0 win over Atalanta ahead of the international break.

Moreover, the likes of Denzel Dumfries, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez were all restricted to limited roles in the Monza draw.

Midfielder Tajon Buchanan will not make the trip due to a leg injury.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Manchester City and Inter across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 10, 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan UEFA Champions League July 31, 2011 Inter Milan 0-3 Manchester City Club Friendlies July 31, 2010 Inter Milan 3-0 Manchester City Club Friendlies

