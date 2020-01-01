Manchester City

Man City Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Having finished a distant second last season behind Jurgen Klopp's runaway Liverpool, the Blues have a point to prove

Manchester City open the 2020-21 Premier League season with a game against Wolves on September 19.

City were scheduled to face Aston Villa in the opening gameweek, but that fixture has been postponed due to the club's Champions League exploits, which saw them play into the middle of August.

Pep Guardiola's side were, of course, beaten to the title by Liverpool last season and they will be desperate to get as many points on the board as they possibly can in order to set the pace.

    After kicking things off against Wolves, City face games against Leicester City on September 26 and Marcelo Bielsa's newly-promoted Leeds United on October 3.

    They then welcome Arsenal to the Etihad on October 17, while their first meeting with reigning champions - and their nearest rivals - Liverpool is scheduled for November 7.

    The first Manchester derby of the season against cross-town rivals Manchester United will take place at Old Trafford on December 12.

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils will then visit the Etihad for the corresponding derby match on March 6, 2021.

    There will be a total of six league fixtures to play in December, including the derby match with United.

    Among City's opponents in that busy period are Fulham, West Brom, Southampton, Newcastle United and Everton.

    They will ring in the year 2021 on January 2 with a trip south to Stamford Bridge in order to face off against Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

    The home game against the Blues will form part of City's final run-in of the season in May, as they welcome them to the Etihad on May 8. 

    Games against Newcastle United and Brighton follow on May 12 and 15 respectively, before they wrap up the season at home to Everton on May 23.

    Check out the full Man City fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season below.

    Manchester City Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    TBC TBC Manchester City v Aston Villa (postponed)
    19/09/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
    26/09/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
    03/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
    17/10/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
    24/10/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
    31/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City
    07/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
    21/11/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
    28/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
    05/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
    12/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
    16/12/2020 20:00 Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
    19/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
    26/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
    28/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
    02/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
    13/01/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton
    16/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
    26/01/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
    30/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United
    02/02/2021 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City
    06/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
    13/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
    20/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
    27/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
    06/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
    13/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
    20/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
    03/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
    10/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
    17/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
    24/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
    01/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
    08/05/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
    12/05/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Manchester City
    15/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
    23/05/2021 16:00 Manchester City v Everton

