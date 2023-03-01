Man City's Jack Grealish sends sweet message to Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott after "favourite player" compliment

After Bristol City teenager Alex Scott impressed against Manchester City in the FA Cup, his favourite player Jack Grealish sent him a supportive note.

Scott excellent despite 3-0 loss

Said meeting Grealish was dream come true

Grealish praises Scott's talent

WHAT HAPPENED? After the FA Cup match on Tuesday, the 19-year-old said his favourite player is Jack Grealish and expressed joy at being able to share a pitch with the Manchester City star.

"Top top talent," Grealish wrote on Twitter in response to a video of Scott's post-match comments.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scott is seen as a future top-flight player, and his strong performance against Manchester City will draw further attention to his talent.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Manchester club will welcome Newcastle to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday.