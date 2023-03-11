'I try to breathe' - Man City's Erling Haaland explains penalty strategy after slotting winner against Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland revealed his strategy for staying calm before converting a vital penalty in Manchester City's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Haaland struck the only goal against Palace

Norwegian's 28th Premier League goal

City closed the gap behind Arsenal to two points

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian had a frustrating match against a typically cagey Crystal Palace but was given a golden chance to score when his side won a late penalty, sending the in-form Vicente Guaita the wrong way.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I looked at the screen [before taking the penalty], where else should I look? I don't have to look at the keeper, I try to breathe and be in the moment," Haaland told Sky Sports. "In the end everything that matters is the three points, we need to win games to keep picking up points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City must have thought the title race could be slipping away from them but the scrappy victory put them only two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play at Fulham on Sunday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Haaland is enjoying the relentless battle with the Gunners for the title and relishes close-fought matches such as the one City faced at Selhurst Park. "Every single game is a fight, we win and I'm really happy," he added. "I enjoy it, this is England, I enjoy every single second of it, it's good to be in the middle of it."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Crystal Palace have become the first team on record (since 2003-04) to fail to have a single shot on target in three consecutive Premier League matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side host RB Leipzig in a Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.