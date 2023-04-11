Man City star Erling Haaland gets odd criticism for a striker - 'He focuses only on scoring goals'

Erling Haaland would not be a perfect fit for Real Madrid because the Manchester City star "focuses only on scoring goals", Gianfranco Zola suggested.

Haaland has scored 44 goals this season

He and Mbappe are wanted by Madrid

Zola says PSG star is a better option

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland entered Tuesday's match against Bayern Munich having scored an incredible 44 goals in just 38 games for City this season, but ex-Chelsea and Italy star Zola believes that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe would be a better fit for the Spanish giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think that Mbappe could be better for how he plays in La Liga," Zola said to AS. "You need an attacker who can contribute more to the game, rather than a striker who focuses only on scoring goals. More to get involved in the action than in finishing. I think Kylian would adapt more to Madrid and the Spanish league. But they are two very important players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid continue to be linked to both attackers as they plan for the future. Despite signing a new contract at PSG last year, Mbappe is said to still want a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Haaland, meanwhile, is said to be a top priority for the Spanish club, with AS recently reporting that they are plotting a move for him in 2024.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will look to continue his excellent scoring form when City take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday. Madrid will meet Chelsea in the competition on Wednesday.