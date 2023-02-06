Man City charged with numerous breaches of Premier League financial rules following lengthy investigation

Manchester City have been charged with numerous breaches of Premier League financial rules following a four-year investigation into their dealings.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have claimed four domestic titles in the last five years, with big spending at the Etihad Stadium allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to remain competitive on multiple fronts. Sheikh Mansour is the man that continues to bankroll proceedings at City, with the billionaire owner pumping considerable funds into the club on and off the pitch over the course of his 14-year tenure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League have been keeping a close eye on the books at City, with it decided that action now needs to be taken after an unprecedented number of breaches were discovered.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The Premier League has said in a statement on the organisation’s official website: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.”

AND WHAT’S MORE? The Premier League added on how proceedings will play out from here: “Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26. The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”

WHAT NEXT? City are now waiting to discover what action, if any, will be taken against them, with Guardiola’s side back in the hunt for Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League honours in the 2022-23 campaign. Football finance experts have pointed out that no punishment can be ruled out at this early stage.