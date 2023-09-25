'I overexaggerated' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola backtracks after labelling midfielder Matheus Nunes 'one of the best players in the world'

Pep Guardiola admitted that he overexaggerated while describing Matheus Nunes as 'one of the best players in the world'.

Guardiola backtracks on his statement on Nunes

Hailed him as an exceptional player

Nunes joined Man City on the transfer deadline day

WHAT HAPPENED? Right after Manchester City's thumping 5-0 win over Sporting CP in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the 2021/22 Champions League season, Guardiola hailed Nunes as 'one of the best players in the world'. Nunes used to play for the Portuguese club at that time.

But the Cityzens' boss has now retracted his statement as he claimed Nunes is not yet among the best in the world but admitted that he is an 'exceptional player'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola took back his previous statement as he said, "Maybe I overexaggerated a little bit. He's not. He is a really good player but sometimes, maybe I said this comment after 1-5, it was 5-0? But he's an exceptional player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City roped in Nunes for £52m from Wolves on the transfer deadline day. The Portuguese left Wolves just one season after he joined them. Nunes has appeared in three matches for his new club this season and got his first start on Saturday against Nottingham Forest. He has assisted once thus far.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Having won all of their matches this season thus far, Guardiola's side next take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.