Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Sunday's La Liga action begins at the Estadi Son Moix, where mid-table Mallorca will entertain reigning champions Real Madrid

Real Madrid will make the trip to the Balearic Islands to lock horns with RCD Mallorca, looking to win back-to-back games in La Liga.

Following a patchy post-World Cup run, Real Madrid beat Valencia on Thursday night to make it three wins in five La Liga outings since Qatar 2022.

However, the damage had already been done as Los Blancos had dropped points twice before that, losing to Villarreal and drawing with Real Sociedad.

With Barcelona five points ahead at this stage, Real Madrid doesn't have much room for mistakes if they want to defend their La Liga crown this season. But, with half the campaign still to go, there are still many twists and turns left in this title race.Mallorca, meanwhile, suffered a very disappointing 2-0 at the hands relegation-zoned Cadiz in their last fixture. They conceded both goals before the half-time break, and failed to recover, squandering an excellent opportunity to narrow the gap on the European spots.

Still, considering Mallorca finished 16th in La Liga last season after securing a return to the top flight for the first time since 2013, the Pirates are having a strong season to date.

They have racking up 25 points from their 19 matches to sit in the middle of the standings, and are six points clear of the relegation zone, while they are only four points adrift of seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano.

While their recent form has been inconsistent, manager Javier Aguirre has made them super-organised, and a number of summer arrivals have excelled in building the basis of a team capable of re-establishing this club in the top flight.

Therefore, this fixture is by no means a foregone conclusion, and Real Madrid will have to be at their best to break them down.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Mallorca XI (5-3-2): Rajkovic; Maffeo, Gonzalez, Raillo, Nastastic, Costa; Rodriguez, Baba, Galarreta; Kang-In, Muriqi

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Camavinga; Tchouameni, Valverde, Ceballos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming games

After facing Mallorca, Madrid have their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on the horizon as Carlo Ancelotti's men look to add another piece of silverware to their storied trophy cabinet.

They'll be facing Egyptian side Al-Ahly in the semi-finals, and if they progress, Los Blancos will face either of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal or Brazilian side Flamengo in the final just two days later.