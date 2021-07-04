In-demand duo Malen and Dumfries will likely leave PSV, says coach Schmidt

The Dutch international pair have been linked with moves to some of Europe's biggest clubs

PSV head coach Roger Schmidt has admitted that star duo Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen will both likely leave the club in the near future.

The pair both made a major impression with the Netherlands at Euro 2020, leading to transfer interest from across Europe after they also proved their value at PSV.

Dumfries has been linked with Inter, Bayern Munich and Everton, while Malen is reportedly on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Schmidt said of the pair: “I no longer expect them to return to De Herdgang [PSV’s training complex]. It was already clear after last season that they wanted to take a step abroad. I still expect that.

“If there is no transfer, we will look at it again. It will be a challenge in terms of fitness. That goes for Dumfries and Malen, but also for Cody Gakpo.

"They will only join later and will now have to stay fit individually. It would of course be good for us if they are there, then we have more options.”

Malen has put himself on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs with his goalscoring exploits in the Eredivisie, having netted double-digit league goals in each of his past three seasons.

The 22-year-old has been eyed by Dortmund as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho, while Liverpool are reportedly hoping to add him as depth for their forward line.

Dumfries caught the eye at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands, scoring two goals in his country's four matches while proving a constant threat on the right flank.

Inter are considering a move for the 25-year-old, with star wing-back Achraf Hakimi on the verge of being sold to PSG.

Dumfries reportedly has a €15 million (£13m/$18m) release clause in his contract, and is also attracting attention from Bayern and Everton.

