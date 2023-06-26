'What makes football special' - Gary Neville happy to see Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham rise into Football League

Gary Neville says stories such as that being written by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham are “what makes football special”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons find themselves back in the Football League for the first time in 15 years after enjoying a record-breaking promotion-winning campaign in 2022-23. Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney have helped to make that success possible, with Wrexham benefiting on and off the pitch from the finances and exposure that superstar co-owners bring. Neville knows all about such adventures having taken in a similar ride with Salford City, with the Manchester United legend considering tales of that kind to be good for the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-England international Neville has told The Guardian: “The dream of the pyramid in English football is that you can rise from the lower tiers and play in the Premier League. Once we lose that, we lose everything. What clubs like Luton, Wrexham and Stockport have done is what makes football special. We’re not franchise football. The Super League was an attack on those principles and it’ll never happen again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville and fellow Class of ‘92 members Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Phil Neville – with David Beckham drafted in at a later date – took over at Salford in 2014. Within five years they had managed to secure promotion to the Football League and, like Wrexham, have a television series documenting their every move.

WHAT NEXT? Salford will be lining up against Wrexham in League Two next season, with Reynolds and McElhenney set to welcome Neville and Co to SToK Racecourse on October 14 before a return date is taken in at the Peninsula Stadium on February 3.