Make Your Next Move: Invest AU$100, get AU$50 bonus

💰 The Deal

Every fan has a next move. Make yours a massive one with this high-value offer: Deposit £100 and get £50 worth of assets added directly to your portfolio.

From matchday to market day, your next move starts here.

FCA regulated

Trusted by millions of investors

📋 How to claim your £50 bonus

Sign Up: Create a new account using the eToro sign-up link. Verify: Fully verify your profile through eToro's standard security setup. Deposit: Deposit a minimum of £100 into your eToro account. Choose: If you're eligible for the promotion, select the stock in which you'd like to receive your £50 worth of assets, subject to the offer Terms & Conditions. Receive: If you continue to meet the promotion requirements, including maintaining your qualifying investment for at least 90 days, your promotional shares will be awarded in accordance with the offer Terms & Conditions.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

🔒 Key Ts & Cs

See full T&Cs at eToro, with a summary below:

Eligibility Criteria

You can’t be an existing eToro customer with an eToro Account and not be a customer whose eToro Account has been closed within the past 30 days.

You must be an Australian resident.

You must select interest in trading stocks and/or cryptocurrencies as part of the registration.

You must have your account fully verified by completing your profile pursuant to eToro procedures and policies.

You must NOT be an employee of eToro or of an eToro subsidiary, parent company or a company under common control with eToro.

Promotion T&Cs are governed by the laws of the jurisdiction of the relevant eToro entity, as determined by the participant’s country of residence or the entity with which the participant’s eToro account is registered.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.



