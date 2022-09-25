Victorious Virgil! Van Dijk the difference as Netherlands beat Belgium to finish top of Nations League group

Virgil van Dijk fired in the winning goal as Netherlands ran out 1-0 winners against Belgium to end their Nations League campaign unbeaten,

Netherlands through to Nations League finals

Van Gaal's team unbeaten after six games

Van Dijk headed in the decisive goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool defender made the difference for Louis van Gaal's side, jumping above the Belgian defence to meet a corner and head in the decisive goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win ensures the Dutch finish the campaign without a defeat, having won five of their six matches. Belgium, meanwhile, finish second having only lost to the Oranje on both occasions..

ALL EYES ON: Van Dijk has had a difficult start to the season at Liverpool and has come under scrutiny as a result. But the centre-back was in fine form for the national team and proved decisive in front of goal, too, to show he can still be at top form.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Assist maker Gakpo stood out once again

He has been fantastic for club and country

Ajax star Timber is looking excellent, too

WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? Oranje have no more fixtures scheduled before the World Cup in November, so their next game will be at the finals in Qatar against Senegal.