Solskjaer praises 'strong character' Maguire as Manchester United defender nears end of turbulent year

The England international defender has bounced back following a turbulent summer and a shaky start to the Premier League season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Harry Maguire for bouncing back from a tough start to the season with .

international defender Maguire was involved in off-field controversy during the summer when he was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos and subsequently found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

His form dipped at the start of the season, making a series of blunders as United made a sketchy start to the campaign.

Maguire’s form picked up to coincide with the club finding their stride, and Solskjaer is hugely impressed with how the 28-year-old has bounced back.

“Harry is a strong character and a very good player,” Solskjaer said at a press conference ahead of the game with on Tuesday.

“He's led from the back, if you put it that way, he's really been putting himself forward and always wants to play.

“He never wants a rest. He's really improved throughout the season, with the team of course, but we can see more and more maturity and leadership from Harry in every game.”

England coach Gareth Southgate also stood by Maguire in light of the Mykonos incident, and Solskjaer never doubted they made the correct call.

“Of course I support Harry,” Solskjaer said. “He's such a good human being.

"He's in there, leading the dressing room. He's very humble and hardworking and he knows he has to hold his hand up. He's led from the front or the back, whichever way you want to say it, he's really gone out there and been a leader in the team and in the dressing room too.

“I'll always support him and I think Gareth will always support him, and all he wants to do is keep on playing football.”

Solskjaer also had words of praise for Maguire’s fellow defender Luke Shaw who he feels is learning about the different roles required of a left-back.

“Luke is one of those lads with strength and power and quality, and of course down the left-hand side he's created a good relationship with Marcus [Rashford],” Solskjaer said.

“Against Leicester, Paul [Pogba] came in on the left and I think that changed the dynamic a little bit and that pushed Luke on more and he had to go more then because if you don't have a wide man in front of you then it's the full-back's responsibility. I think he grasps that now.

“Sometimes he's got to stay back more and sometimes he's the one that goes. I've enjoyed working with Luke for a couple of seasons now and he's a very talented boy that I still want to push on.”