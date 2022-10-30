'Magnificent' Maguire lauded by Ten Hag after return to Man Utd line-up: 'We've seen how important he is!'

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag hailed defender Harry Maguire as "magnificent" following his display in the 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back made some vital interventions to help United secure three points in the Premier League encounter, including a late block that kept out a great opportunity for West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and a strong tackle on Declan Rice.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag sang the centre-back's praises after the game, saying to BBC Sport: "He was magnificent in protecting the box. He is a great player and a really good defender and we have seen how important he is for the squad. I am really happy for the team of course but also Harry Maguire as he came off the pitch with a clean sheet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The clash at Old Trafford was only Maguire's fourth appearance in the Premier League this season. The England international had been absent since early September because of a hamstring injury and made his return to the starting XI against West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's team are in action again on Thursday when they face Real Sociedad in the last game of the Europa League group stage.