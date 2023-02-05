'Just a magical moment' - Kane elated after breaking record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer

Harry Kane says breaking Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer was a "magical moment".

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker scored the decisive goal as Spurs beat Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday, taking his tally to 267 goals for the London club to break the 53-year record. Kane was delighted to overtake the legendary forward, especially in such a big match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's hard to put into words, just a magical moment and I'm so glad it came in a win," he told Sky Sports afterwards. "We worked so hard to keep a clean sheet. It was so special to do it in front of the fans. There has been so much talk about it in the last couple of weeks and to do it in such a big game is even more special. It is a great feeling. When I started playing regularly it wasn't even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals and i have a few more years left so hopefully there are more to come.

"[Greaves] is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game so to be in that conversation is special. And to overtake him is a huge moment for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old has now scored 17 times in the Premier League this season - only City star Erling Haaland, on 25, has scored more.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane now has 200 Premier League goals in his career, a figure bested by only Wayne Rooney - on 208 - and all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, who netted 260. However Kane needed fewer appearances to reach the 200 mark, having done so in 304 games, while Rooney needed 462 and Shearer 306.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The England star will attempt to add more goals to his name when Tottenham take on Leicester on February 11.