Luton captain Tom Lockyer celebrates from hospital bed with family after penalty shootout win seals return to Premier League

Tom Lockyer's dad has showed how the Luton captain celebrated from his hospital bed after the Hatters secured Premier League promotion.

Lockyer collapsed early in game

Defender was sent to hospital

Celebrated with family as they won shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back started the Championship play-off game against Coventry on Saturday but was taken off early after appearing to faint. He was then sent to hospital, but the club posted a positive update confirming he was responsive and with his family.

The 28-year-old was in even better spirits later on after his side secured their place in the top-flight with an incredible penalty shootout win. Luckily, his dad captured the moment from the hospital and shared it on Twitter with the message: "Tom is ok. Very happy but so sad he can’t be there with his team mates. Here is the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lunton and Coventry played out a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes to send the game to a penalty shootout. The first 11 penalties all hit the net, but Coventry's Fankaty Dabo ended up missing his effort, giving Luton the win and sending them back to the Premier League for the first time in 31 years.

WHAT NEXT? Lockyer will have some time to recover after the scare over the summer and will hope to be back with his team-mates as they prepare for life in the Premier League.