Luke Shaw reveals Manchester United 'didn't really celebrate' Carabao Cup win ahead of FA Cup showdown with West Ham

Luke Shaw insisted it was business as usual after Manchester United's Carabao Cup win on Sunday, as his team look ahead to Wednesday's FA Cup clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford - who was only awarded the strike a day later - sealed a 2-0 victory for Erik ten Hag's side in the Carabao Cup final, with the Dutchman winning his first trophy halfway through his first season at the helm and ending a six-year drought for United. However, such an occasion wasn't cause for too much celebration among the players, as Shaw insisted all eyes were on the West Ham game on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think obviously we don't want to look too far. I think of course the game is a really big game on Wednesday," the United full-back told Sky Sports. "It's a competition that, of course, we want to look to win. I think that's why we're in today [Monday]. There's no days off. There was not really many celebrations last night, so I think full focus after that was just to make sure that we come in today and prepare for that game because, like I said, it's a competition that we want to stay involved in.

"We know it's going to be a tough test against West Ham."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's result means Ten Hag's side are still technically in with a shot at the quadruple, as their League Cup success followed a pulsating 4-3 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Europa League play-off round on Thursday. Despite three high-octane games in the space of six days, the decision taken by Ten Hag to immediately return to training - as well as Shaw's playing down of Sunday's victory - reflects a winning mindset that the Dutchman has instilled in his debut season, with United unbeaten now since mid-January.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? David Moyes' West Ham stand in the way of the Red Devils progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals, who will be buoyed by their 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest on Saturday.