Luke Shaw agrees new four-year Man Utd deal as he commits long-term future to Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to information from The Athletic, who report that talks have been ongoing over an extension on his current deal, which expires in 2024. United triggered a year-option clause in December to keep Shaw at the club for a further season, but have wanted to tie him down beyond that given his importance in Erik ten Hag's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman has utilised Shaw on 35 occasions across all competitions this campaign, including spells at centre-back, a less than familiar position which the England international has excelled in nevertheless. The report continues that, aside from his one goal and six assists, Ten Hag has been impressed by Shaw's maturity and leadership, as United envisage a long-term future with a player who joined way back in 2014.

AND WHAT'S MORE: When announced officially by the club, it will be the first piece of contract business completed while United undergo an unprecedented takeover. Despite the Glazers insisting it is business as usual, the club are yet to agree terms with star forward Marcus Rashford, and it was revealed that talks had broken down with goalkeeping stalwart David de Gea earlier this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAW? After a forgettable period on England duty during the international break, the defender will be hoping to bounce back when club football returns this weekend, as United travel to Champions League hopefuls Newcastle on Sunday.