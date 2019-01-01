Lukaku an injury doubt for Wolves FA Cup tie as Lingard returns to training

The 25-year-old striker faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock during the week, as Man Utd gear up for a huge cup tie at Molineux

Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt for 's trip to in the quarter-finals, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgium international has been in scintillating form for the Red Devils over the last month, scoring six goals in his last four appearances across all competitions.

United have enjoyed a resurgence in 2019 under the stewardship of caretaker boss Solskjaer, winning 14 of his 18 matches in charge.

Their momentum was stalled somewhat last time out though, as managed to end the Norweigian's unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Lukaku started that match and he was expected to retain his place in United's line up at Molineux on Saturday, but Solskjaer has revealed a foot injury may see him sidelined.

He also revealed that Jesse Lingard has made his return to training, following a hamstring issue which has kept him out of action since February 24.

Solskjaer gave an update on Lukaku's fitness in a press conference on Friday, saying: "He's had a sore foot this week and he’s being assessed, so hopefully he’ll get through today.

"Phil Jones is back, there have been so many players out, Anthony [Martial] is back, Ander [Herrera] has been training, Jesse [Lingard] has been training and we’ve got a decision to make tomorrow on who’s match fit.."

The Red Devils have suffered an injury crisis of late, with a number of senior players picking up injuries which has seen Solskjaer's squad stretched to the limit.

Alexis Sanchez is the superstar currently facing the longest spell on the sidelines, after sustaining knee ligament damage against in February.

The international is not expected to return to action until April, but Solskjaer has offered a positive update on his recovery progress, stating he is expected back at the training ground this weekend.

"He's [Sanchez] coming back on Sunday, he's not been on grass yet. He's been seeing his people in , but he's a few weeks away yet."

Asked whether he believes Sanchez can rediscover his best form upon his return, he added: "I hope so. You can never be 100 per cent sure but Alexis is such a determined lad, he loves football and is doing everything he can to get back and show his best side.

United will be hopeful of continuing the quest for silverware this term with a win against Wolves , but the seventh-place Premier League outfit will represent a stern test for Solskjaer's side.

Securing a semi-final berth in this year's FA Cup would help to restore confidence within the squad after last week's defeat to Arsenal, with a huge run of fixtures on the horizon.

The Red Devils are fighting for a place in the Premier League's top four and they still have realistic ambitions of winning the , with the draw for the last eight of this year's competition set to take place on Friday morning.