'Luis Suarez is now a problem' - Gremio coach confirms former Barcelona striker wants Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami

Inter Miami's pursuit of Gremio star Luis Suarez is causing problems at the Brazilian side, coach Renato Gaucho has said.

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS side want to reunite the Uruguayan attacker with his ex-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi after confirming the arrival of the Argentine this month. Suarez wants to make the move to the United States, the coach admits, but Gremio are reluctant to let him leave and the situation has become an issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Suarez is now a problem that is in the president's hands. They are exchanging ideas. As a coach I have to focus on leading the team." the coach said at a press conference. "It seems like a Mexican soap opera that should end now. Until August 2 I'm quiet, then we'll see how we continue."

He added: "Of course we want Suarez to stay. I can't vouch for him. I know what he thinks and what the club thinks. For now, he has been talking to the board and the president."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez, 36, spent six years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona and won the Champions League along with four La Liga titles. If he joins Inter Miami this summer, he will also team up with ex-Barca co-stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the Florida club.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? The Uruguay international will hope to have his future resolved before long as he eyes a move to Miami.