Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi back together?! Inter Miami confident of bringing former Barcelona man to MLS

Lionel Messi could soon be reunited with his former Barcelona strike partner Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, reports claim.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to journalist Gaston Edul, Suarez is very keen on a move to join Messi in Miami. The Uruguayan has been plying his trade with Brazilian club Gremio since the start of 2023, but a breakthrough has been made in negotiations with the Herons.

The MLS franchise, part-owned by David Beckham, unveiled the huge signing of Messi earlier in the summer, as well as his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another ex-Barca man, in Jordi Alba, has also been linked, but the Suarez move is 'close' according to reports. It's claimed Inter Miami have been 'negotiating for a long time' and progress is believed to have been made, with the club now confident of clinching the deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Suarez played alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020 in a hugely successful forward line, which for a time also featured Neymar. The trio, dubbed 'MSN', guided the Blaugrana to the 2015 Champions League, as well as La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? It remains to be seen how many of these ambitious deals the Beckham-owned franchise can pull off, but their moves in this summer's transfer market are certainly making waves.