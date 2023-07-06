'I love this pressure and this mission’ - Luis Enrique relishing challenge of trying to bring Champions League to PSG

Luis Enrique revealed that he is "loving the pressure and this mission" of winning the Champions League after taking charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Enrique takes over as PSG boss

Has signed two-year contract

Evaded questions about Mbappe's future

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have turned to Luis Enrique after parting company with with Christophe Galtier. The Spaniard has been available since leaving his post with the Spain national team following their surprise round-of-16 exit at the hands of Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. Luis Enrique now faces the challenge of transforming the French giants into genuine contenders for European football's most prestigious trophy after signing a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: PSG's new boss says he's not worried about the pressure and instead insisted that he is going to relish the task of taking on the French giants.

"I love this pressure and this mission, it’s fantastic to have this pressure. There are plenty of teams that have the same dream, sometimes with more experience, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reach this level. The Champions League is almost unfair, a bad game and you’re out. We want to get the best out of the team. It’s a challenge. It is substantial," he told reporters after signing on the dotted line.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly an admirer of Enrique's attacking and possession-based football and the manager assured he will stick to his style.

"My idea of football is attacking, attacking football, which can be entertaining for the supporters and which produces results. This is my challenge, I am committed to doing this. I am delighted to be there as PSG coach," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Kylian Mbappe's future up in the air, Enrique was pressed with multiple questions regarding the forward. However, he refrained from saying anything concrete and informed that the team management would do their best to build a strong squad.

"That’s a professional secret and I can’t give you any updates, but we will try to have the best squad possible. When I signed I knew that everything was open in the squad. Some things can happen in the market. He’s got a contract and we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes because things are constantly changing. We’ll have a strong squad, I’m sure of that," he added.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Luis Enrique will reunite with former Barcelona forward Neymar at PSG, although it is uncertain whether he will have the luxury of fielding Mbappe in attack as the French forward has been served an ultimatum by the club to either sign an extension or leave this summer.