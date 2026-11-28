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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has explained how Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are deployed in advanced areas ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Lorient. With Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sidelined, Luis Enrique is testing flexible attacking solutions from full-back.

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Mendes and Hakimi in advanced roles for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has highlighted how Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi help drive the team's attack ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Lorient at the Parc des Princes. With Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia unavailable, PSG continue to look for internal solutions to maintain their cutting edge.

Sitting top of Ligue 1 on an eight-match winning streak, Luis Enrique's side are adapting constantly as they juggle domestic and European fixtures without key wide attackers.

'Hakimi plays as a striker almost all the time'

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Luis Enrique explained that his coaching staff actively tests unconventional roles for players like Mendes and Hakimi outside the transfer window. Rather than relying solely on new signings, he backs the squad to prove what they can handle on the pitch.

"We're always trying to improve the team without being able to sign players because we're outside the transfer window. We think about different situations for every match. We're a staff that's looking to prove things you might have doubts about, but that the players can handle," Luis Enrique said. "We're always open to different possibilities. Nuno Mendes has already played as a winger and Hakimi plays as a striker almost all the time. We're still looking to improve our team and it's the players who will give us the answer as to whether it works or not."

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Versatility and controlled mobility in the system

Mendes and Hakimi sit within a broader squad built on adaptability, alongside players such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Lucas Beraldo, Ousmane Dembele, Maghnes Akliouche and Vitinha. Luis Enrique noted that positional freedom only works when players balance attacking movement with defensive discipline.

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"You need that kind of freedom to train general situations like controlled mobility. To defend, you have to be well positioned. This balance, this equilibrium is difficult, otherwise all teams would play like us. You need players with the intelligence and the ability to manage that," he explained.

Testing the formula against Lorient's defence

Mendes and Hakimi will face a disciplined Lorient backline at the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening, with Alexandre Dujeux's side having conceded just three goals in their last six league games.

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Whether PSG's attacking full-back movements unlock Lorient's low block will be key as the leaders chase a ninth straight Ligue 1 victory.