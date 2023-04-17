Luis Diaz is back! Winger returns to Liverpool squad for Leeds clash after 190 days out with knee injury

Luis Diaz is back in a Liverpool squad for the first time in six months as the Reds take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

  • Colombian on bench for Premier League clash
  • Hasn't played in six months due to knee injury
  • Reds unchanged from Arsenal draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombian has not featured for the Reds since damaging knee ligaments in the defeat to Arsenal in October 190 days ago, an injury which later required surgery, but has been named on the bench for tonight's game at Leeds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp has named a team which is unchanged from the one which started the 2-2 draw with Arsenal eight days ago. That means Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino, who grabbed the equaliser against the Gunners, are alongside Diaz on the bench, as is Darwin Nunez, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota keeping their place.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Should his return to action go to plan, Diaz will hope to figure more prominently in Liverpool's upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

