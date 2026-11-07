'We have the two best midfielders!' – Luis de la Fuente makes bold claim on Zubimendi and Rodri

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has voiced complete confidence in Martin Zubimendi and recalled midfielder Marc Roca to cover for the injured Rodri. De la Fuente claimed Spain possess the two finest central midfielders in world football as La Roja prepare for Nations League action.

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Zubimendi and Roca tasked with filling Rodri void

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has turned to Martin Zubimendi and Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca to anchor La Roja's midfield in the absence of injured star Rodri.

Rodri's injury setback, along with Dani Olmo's absence, left significant voids in the world champions' engine room ahead of matches against the Czech Republic and England.

Roca returns to the national team setup following an outstanding start to the season with Champions League contenders Betis.

'We have the two best midfielders in Rodri and Zubimendi'

De la Fuente was full of praise for Zubimendi, asserting that the Real Sociedad star and Rodri represent the pinnacle of central midfield play globally.

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"For me, we have the two best midfielders: Rodri and Zubimendi. Martin, even though he doesn't play [every minute], always performs at a high level for us," De la Fuente stated.

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"My approach to morale is based on optimism. I see Zubimendi as someone who works very hard and continues to improve. Martin will be incredibly fresh for these matches," he added.

De la Fuente welcomes back Marc Roca

Explaining the recall of Marc Roca, De la Fuente highlighted their long-standing relationship from Spain's youth national teams and Roca's familiarity with La Roja's tactical system.

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"Marc Roca is one of the players who has been with us for a long time, and we're really looking forward to seeing him again. And he knows our system perfectly," De la Fuente explained.

Roca got the nod over Under-21 prospects Chema Andres and Marc Bernal to provide immediate senior experience.

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Spain prepare for Nations League midfield test

Zubimendi and Roca will join Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Fermin Lopez, and Pablo Barrios in camp starting Monday.

Spain will look to control tempo and possession during their trip to Prague to face the Czech Republic on Thursday before hosting England in Madrid on Sunday.

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De la Fuente relies on his midfield core to maintain Spain's 11-game winning streak and secure top spot in Nations League Group A4.