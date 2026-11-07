Exception for Gavi! De la Fuente sends clear message to Barca starlet amid La Roja midfield squeeze

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has discussed Gavi's ongoing road back to the national team. While the Barcelona midfielder was not included in the latest 27-man squad for Nations League ties, De la Fuente insisted that Gavi remains a special case for the world champions.

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Gavi continues recovery away from main squad

Barcelona midfielder Gavi continues his recovery process as Spain prepare for their final Nations League group fixtures against the Czech Republic and England. With key midfield figures Rodri and Dani Olmo sidelined through injury, competition for places in La Roja's engine room remains intense.

De la Fuente has called up Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios and Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca to bolster central options alongside Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, and Fermin Lopez.

Despite his current absence, Gavi's standing within the national team setup remains unquestioned.

De la Fuente labels Gavi a special exception

Speaking at his squad announcement press conference, De la Fuente emphasized that Gavi holds a unique position in his thoughts, while encouraging the teenager to keep building his form.

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"Gavi always deserves an exception. It's very difficult to get into this group," De la Fuente declared.

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"Gavi must continue being himself. He has to keep improving, like everyone else," the manager added, reinforcing his belief in the youngster's long-term future.

Navigating injuries in La Roja's engine room

The absence of key figures like Rodri and Olmo has forced De la Fuente to adapt his midfield structure, though he remains confident in the depth available.

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Pablo Barrios returns to the squad after missing previous opportunities through injury, while Marc Roca earns a recall after a strong start to the season with Betis.

De la Fuente highlighted that maintaining high standards and mutual trust within the group allows new midfielders to adapt seamlessly to Spain's tactical demands.

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Long-term vision for Spain's midfield structure

Spain gather on Monday at their training headquarters before traveling to Prague for Thursday's clash with the Czech Republic.

As La Roja look to secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals scheduled for March, De la Fuente will continue monitoring Gavi's club progress.

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The world champions aim to maintain their 42-game unbeaten run while building squad depth for future major tournaments.