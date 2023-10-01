'So f*cking tired!' - Lucia Garcia gives sweary assessment of Man Utd's dramatic WSL victory over Aston Villa live on air

Lucia Garcia swore live on camera while assessing Manchester United's thrilling 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils found themselves trailing at Villa Park after Rachel Daly opened the scoring for the hosts. However, they staged a thrilling comeback with the Spanish forward making it 1-1 from a setpiece before Rachel Williams scored a header in stoppage time to seal the three points.

Garcia was adjudged the most valuable player of the match for her terrific performance in attack but the forward slipped her tongue during the interview.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked on BBC2 if it was a physically draining match, she said: "I mean, I'm so f*cking tired. A top match, we fought to the very end. We are very happy to score the two goals and come back from behind. It was hard work but we just kept going."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After making a winning start to the WSL campaign, Garcia has already shifted her focus on the "big match" against Arsenal next Saturday to build a winning momentum.

"We did a good job to show the fight and to show the character we have. We deserved these kinds of things because we fought until the end. Now we need to rest and recover for Friday when we have another big match," she said.

WHAT NEXT? Garcia needs to keep up with her goalscoring form throughout the campaign to fuel United's title challenge. Their squad depth bailed them against Villa and it will be put to the test again by the Gunners next weekend.