Low to leave Germany role after Euro 2020

Joachim Low will vacate his role as head coach of the Germany national team after the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer.

A statement on the official DFB website read: "Joachim Low will end his job as national coach after the European Championship in summer 2021.

"The national team coach asked to end his contract, which originally ran until the 2022 World Cup, immediately upon completion of the European Championship tournament. The German Football Association (DFB) agreed to this."

More follows...