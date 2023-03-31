‘I love the club’ – Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea responds to contract rejection ‘noise’ as free agency beckons

David de Gea has responded to the “noise” surrounding Manchester United, and claims he rejected a contract offer, by stating that he “loves the club”.

Spaniard seeing current deal run down

No extension agreed as yet

Has been at Old Trafford since 2011

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced Spanish goalkeeper will see his current deal at Old Trafford expire in the summer, meaning that he could walk away as a free agent. The expectation was that, having been in Manchester since 2011, De Gea would have committed to fresh terms by now. There have been reports of an opening offer being knocked back, but the 32-year-old shot-stopper is eager to point out that he is happy in England and would like to bring the uncertainty regarding his future to a close.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Gea has told Sky Sports: “I’ve been here many, many years, enjoying every moment in this club playing many games. Of course it's great to be here, it's a massive club and I love the club and I’m really happy here, of course. It's been the same over the years, there's a lot of noise around the club but players just focus on games, especially the one we have on Sunday - a massive game for us because we want to finish in the top four. Like I say, we have many, many games so I think we have to be really, really caring on training, recovering well, helping the team and that's the most important thing, more than contracts or anything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea has made over 520 appearances for United, breaking the club record when it comes to clean sheets, and has helped the Red Devils to Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs.

WHAT NEXT? United have been linked with a number of other keepers as questions are asked of De Gea’s ongoing presence at Old Trafford, but there is plenty to be said for stability and continuity and the Red Devils will – having revised their salary budget – be eager to find a solution that suits all parties.