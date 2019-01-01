Lookman leaves Everton for RB Leipzig in £22m deal

The 21-year-old winger, who has previously spent time on loan at the Bundesliga club, has signed a five-year contract through to the summer of 2024

Ademola Lookman has completed a permanent transfer from to , with a £22 million ($27m) agreement returning him to on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old winger has previously spent time with the club on loan.

He signed for the Toffees in January 2017 and spent the second half of the 2017-18 campaign with Leipzig.

Lookman netted five goals in 11 appearances during that spell and has been held in high regard by the club ever since, with a deal now done to take him back to familiar surroundings.

Lookman has told Leipzig’s official website on securing a switch to the Red Bull Arena: “I am very happy to be back here and would like to continue where I left off in the second half of 2018 for RB Leipzig.

“Of course, I am also looking forward to seeing my team-mates again and would like to help the team to continue to celebrate great successes.

“Finally I can play again in the Red Bull Arena in front of this great backdrop and the fans. And last but not least, I would like to thank God, the fans and RB Leipzig for making my move possible.”

L👀k who's back! ❤️@Alookman_ has signed a 5-year contract and is here to stay ✍️🤩



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/y36GI2KdDQ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 25, 2019

director Markus Krosche added on the agreement: “We are very pleased as we have worked hard to get Ademola Lookman.

“It was a long process altogether, mainly because we would have liked to have him come last summer. But we have been persistent and that has now paid off.

“Ademola was absolutely convincing during his six-month loan and he will now integrate again quickly and certainly enrich our attacking game even further with his abilities.”

bought into Lookman’s potential when snapping him up from Charlton.

He was, however, to face fierce competition for places at Goodison Park and found regular game time hard to come by as a result.

In total, the U21 international took in 48 appearances for the Toffees and scored four goals.

The youngster will now be hoping to taste similar success in Germany to that enjoyed by Jadon Sancho at , with more British talent now prepared to leave their comfort zone at home in order to further their development.