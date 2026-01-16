How to buy last-minute Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets: Linkin Park, Playboy Carti, Yungblud & more

Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse throws open its gates to the music-loving masses once again this month. The stunning coastal city is hosting Lollapalooza India for a fourth straight year.

As well as endless hours of magical music, there’s plenty of other entertainment to keep the huge crowds enthralled all weekend (January 24 & 25). If you fancy blowing away those January cobwebs, why not make lifetime memories by getting in a festival frenzy?

Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or attending for the first time, the atmosphere, music, and crowd make Lollapalooza India truly unforgettable. Year 4 in Mumbai is set to be louder and larger than ever and you could be there. Let GOAL show you how you can still get your hands on some festival tickets. Check out all the information, including how much tickets will cost and where you can buy them.

When is Lollapalooza India 2026?

The fourth annual edition of Lollapalooza India will be staged at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, as it always has been, over the weekend of Saturday, January 24 and Sunday, January 25.

The festival will run for 8 hours on each of the day, from approximately 2pm-10pm (Indian Standad Time).

Where to buy Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets?

Ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2026 opened with a limited exclusive pre-sale period for RuPay credit card holders on August 26, 2025. The general ticket sale period started two days later, on August 28.

BookMyShow is the exclusive ticketing partner for the event from ₹7000. Different tickets and packages were available to purchase, including GA (general admission), Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP and Lolla Platinum. There was limited seating options, which were only available to Comfort, VIP & Platinum ticket holders.

If you missed out on general sales of official Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets, then you could try and obtain them on resale sites such as StubHub, with tickets as low as ₹2500 right now.

How much are Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets?

When standard ticket information for Lollapalooza India 2026 was first revealed, prices started from 7,000 INR (£57) and went up to 30,000 INR (£248). The breakdown is as follows:

Lolla Tickets GA: from ₹6,999 per person

from ₹6,999 per person Lolla Comfort: from ₹8,999 per person

from ₹8,999 per person Lolla VIP: from ₹14,999 per person

from ₹14,999 per person Lolla Platinum: from ₹29,999 per person

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure festival tickets from ₹2500 upwards, depending on which day they want to attend or whether they want to go for the whole weekend (2-day pass).

Who’s performing at Lollapalooza India 2026?

The line-up for the main stage (aka Corona Sunsets) is as follows for the Lollapalooza India 2026 weekend (all times are local, IST):

Saturday, January 24

2pm: Sunflower Tape Machine

3.15pm: Still In Therapy

4.45pm: Mother Mother

6.30pm: Ken Carson / Destroy Lonely / Homixide Gang

8.35pm: Playboi Carti

Sunday, January 25

1.45pm: Trance Effect

2.45pm: Oaff x Savera

4.15pm: Calum Scott

5.50pm: Bloodywood

7.55pm: Linkin Park

What to expect from Lollapalooza India?

India has undergone a musical and entertainment transformation in recent years and many established artists are now regularly playing gigs in the country. 2025 kicked off with Coldplay’s sold-out concerts, with almost 400,000 watching both events in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Legendary rockers, Guns ‘N Roses, rappers Nas and Travis Scott and Enrique Iglesias also played dates there during the past twelve months.

For over three decades, Lollapalooza has been a trailblazer on the music festival scene. The original version started in 1991 as a touring event in the United States. However, in 2010, it was announced that while Lollapalooza would have a permanent home in Chicago, it would also head overseas for the first ever time and it’s gone from strength to strength globally.

The festival has been to Chile, Germany, Brazil, France and of course India, to name just a few places.

Since its launch in Mumbai in 2023, Lollapalooza India has hosted renowned stars, such as Green Day, Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting and Shawn Mendes and each year, the festival has scaled up with better experiences all round.

This year, the headline grabbing acts include Linkin Park, Playboi Carti and Yungblud. Playboi Carti, whose album Music was a global smash last year, headlines on Saturday (Jan 24) with his high-energy hip-hop set. Linkin Park top the bill the following day (Jan 25). A diverse mix of acts will be performing during the festival, over 40 in total during the whole weekend.