'I'm living the dream!' - Erling Haaland revels in Man City's treble success but admits he must keep his 'head clear' after winning UEFA Player of the Year award

WHAT HAPPENED? It was no surprise to see the prolific Norway international clean up at this summer's awards ceremonies, beating the likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka to the PFA Men's Player of the Year earlier this week and also securing the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2022-23 on Thursday. Following that success, he's spoken out about "living the dream" after winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last term.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel good. I won the treble at the age of 22," said Haaland after collecting the UEFA prize. "I'm kind of living the dream; this was my dream when I was young. To be able to do this together with my team-mates is something special. It gives me so much motivation to keep on working and to achieve more of these trophies. This season is about keeping my head clear. Even more eyes will be on me and my team after winning the Champions League. We have to be sharper and more prepared. I'm ready to try, I'm ready to do my best to have another great season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The season is still young, but Haaland's team are already setting the pace once more. While the football they've been playing hasn't yet reached last year's scintillating heights, City still have a maximum nine points from three matches, and the club's hierarchy are aiming to further strengthen the squad for the new campaign, with Wolves' Matheus Nunes on the cusp of a big money move to Manchester.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Having won the treble and got his hands on the Premier League Golden Boot in his debut season, scoring a whopping 36 league goals, the Norwegian super kid has seemingly accomplished everything in England already. However, that won't impact his motivation for the 2023-24 season, with Guardiola's City aiming to make history by winning four consecutive league titles for the first time.