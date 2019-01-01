Liverpool youngster Arroyo to miss USA tour with broken foot

The full-back was set to be given a chance to impress during pre-season but now faces up to six weeks on the sidelines

Anderson Arroyo has been denied the chance to play his part on ’s pre-season tour of the USA due to a broken foot.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will depart on Tuesday morning for their three-game trip, where they will take on , and CP.

Colombian full-back Arroyo, 19, was in line to be part of the travelling party but sources have confirmed to Goal that the youngster is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a fractured metatarsal during a training session at Melwood last week.

The timing could not be worse, with Liverpool now faced with finding a suitable loan move for a player who cannot play until early-September at the earliest.

Arroyo is ineligible for a UK work permit and the plan was for the Reds to loan him to a European club in order to secure valuable game-time. A spell at Belgian side Gent last season did not work out, with Arroyo failing to start a single game after joining in August.

The US tour had been seen as an opportunity for the teenager, who joined the Reds from Fortaleza in 2018, to showcase his talents. He would have been eligible to feature in games on American soil, and his ability to cover both full-back positions would have ensured he received minutes in Liverpool’s three friendly fixtures.

As it is, he will spend the coming weeks in recovery, hoping his club can find a suitable loan deal.

There will be a new face in Klopp’s squad Stateside, with veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan drafted in to train with the Reds on their tour.

Klopp’s ‘keeping options have been damaged by injuries to young duo Caiomhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros, and 35-year-old Lonergan, a free agent having been released by last month, has been given the chance to train with the club.

Liverpool’s full travelling party is expected to be confirmed later on Monday, with the likes of Adam Lewis and Bobby Duncan among those hoping to be involved.

Captain Jordan Henderson will be in the squad having returned to training at Melwood on Saturday, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson.