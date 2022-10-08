PSG look to get back to winning ways again

Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action tonight against Stade de Reims and look to get back to winning ways.

Christophe Galtier's side were on a 7-match win streak in all competitions until Benfica held them to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against Reims.

Stade de Reims currently find themselves in relegation places with just 1 win in 9 games. The 21 year-old Arsenal loanee, Folarin Balogun, has been a bright spot, scoring 6 goals in 9 games so far, in an otherwise not-so-great start.

Stade de Reims vs PSG confirmed lineups

Stade de Reims XI (3-4-1-2): Diouf; Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid; Van Bergen, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Locko; Flips; Ito, Balogun

PSG XI (3-4-2-1): Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Messi, Neymar; Mbappe

Stade de Reims vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

PSG will be back in Champions League action in the midweek against Benfica, who held them to a 1-1 draw in the previous matchup.

Galtier's men will then square up against Marseille in what could be a top of the table clash in Ligue 1. Marseille are undefeated and sit second in the league with 23 points from 9 games at the time of writing.