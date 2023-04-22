Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool look to continue their winning form when they host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest

Having rekindled their goalscoring form at the business end of the season, Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield as they look to continue their winning streak.

The Reds thumped Leeds United 6-1 while playing away from their own backyard as the English heavyweights produced one of their best counter-attacking performances, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are currently seeded at the 8th spot and are 9 points behind Newcastle United who occupies the 4th European spot. With Liverpool finding one of their best forms of the season, they’ll look to leapfrog other teams above them before the curtains are drawn on the campaign.

After another shambolic loss at home, Nottingham Forest’s under-performing squad are still struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League after just receiving promotion this season. Forest are winless in their previous-10 fixtures in England’s top-flight and Liverpool would present another massive challenge.

Despite producing an upset at their home the last time the two clubs locked horns, Liverpool are unbeaten against Nottingham Forest in their previous four fixtures at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest confirmed line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Liverpool's next three fixtures

Navas; Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Lodi; Freuler, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Liverpool are scheduled to play West Ham United next away from home on the 27th of April before hosting Tottenham Hotspurs and Fulham at Anfield on the 30th of April and 4th of May respectively.