Liverpool vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool vs Brighton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Liverpool take on Brighton this weekend as they resume their Premier League campaign after the international break. The Reds have not had a great start to the season and will be looking to get back on track with a win in front of their home crowd.

Brighton lost former boss Graham Potter to Chelsea recently - but they will hope to continue their excellent start to the season. They have only lost one game so far and sit pretty at fourth in the league table. New head coach Roberto De Zerbi will be aiming to kick off a tough run of fixtures for his team with a positive result.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Liverpool vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Brighton Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live via Peacock.

The match between Liverpool and Brighton isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+Hotstar

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool will hope to welcome Diogo Jota back into the starting lineup after the forward was involved for his country during the international break.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are all unavailable for selection against Brighton.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Davies, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark, Arthur Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton squad and team news

Brighton boss De Zerbi has announced that Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana have recovered from their injuries but are unlikely to start against Liverpool.

The Seagulls will definitely be without Enock Mwepu, who was hospitalised in Mali over the international break.