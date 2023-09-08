Sanctioned further! Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has been fined and handed a ban for insulting referee John Brooks

Van Dijk has been ordered to pay a hefty fine, and will miss an additional match after berating the referee following a sending off.

Has to pay £100,000 ($120,000) fine

Called refereeing 'a f***ing joke'

Will miss game against Wolves after the international break

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back was shown his marching orders in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle on August 27 after taking down Alexander Isak as he ran through on goal. Van Dijk expressed his displeasure with the referee's decision to show a red card, and was charged with 'acting in an improper manner' after complaining about the call.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being suspended for one contest, Van Dijk will have to watch another from the sidelines, forced to miss the Reds' Premier League contest with Wolves on September 16. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are expected to retain their places in the side.

WHAT NEXT? Van Dijk will be out for one game, but should return to the XI when Liverpool host a surging West Ham side on September 24.