Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Liverpool will put their perfect record in the Champions League on the line when they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday (local time).

Arne Slot's men have 12 points last picking up a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 36-team league phase, while were subjected to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their most recent European fixture.

Interestingly, the defending champions have garnered only half as many points as Reds have in their kitty after four matchdays.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, November 28, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Slot has been boosted by the return of Harvey Elliott in the weekend's 3-2 league win against Southampton after recovering from a foot fracture, but Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa and Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to miss out once again.

Meanwhile, the Real-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold could mark his return from a hamstring discomfort.

With ample rest after returning from international duty, South American duo Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz could be among the changes in place of Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo respectively.

Real Madrid team news

Apart from the injured lot of Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call upon the services of Vinicious Junior. The club revealed on Monday that the Brazilian winger has sustained a hamstring injury after the 3-0 league win over Leganes over the weekend.

There is a slight chance that Tchouameni or Vazquez could be included in the matchday squad against Liverpool, while Brahim Diaz should replace Vinicius in the final third, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

At the back, Raul Asencio is in line for his Champions League debut.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

