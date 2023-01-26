Liverpool tie Stefan Bajcetic to new contract through 2027

Stefan Bajcetic has been handed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the club have confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish midfielder has committed his future to Liverpool through 2027, with the club tying the 18-year-old to a new deal after his breakthrough into the senior squad. GOAL can confirm that the negotiations were ongoing between club and player since the summer, with the Reds eager to reward Bajcetic for his progress from being a youth player to becoming a first-team option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's team have been crying out for a spark in midfield this season, and Bajcetic stepped up to the mark with impressive performances against Wolves and Chelsea in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively. The teenager, who was snapped up from Celta Vigo in 2020, is seen as part of a very successful recruitment drive for players between the age of 15 and 18 by Matt Newberry, Liverpool's head of academy recruitment. That also features Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, who have been around first team squad, and Trent Kone-Doherty, who is doing well with U18s. More importantly, the midfielder will now qualify as a 'club-trained' player which will free up a space for a non-homegrown candidate on the Champions League squad list.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “It's crazy,” he told Liverpool's official website. “A year ago I was playing U18s football and now I've started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year.

“It's amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come.”

DID YOU KNOW? Bajcetic's first league appearance was a 21-minute cameo in Liverpool's 9-0 win against Bournemouth in September. Subsequently, he featured in a Boxing Day win against Aston Villa and also got on the scoresheet to repay the trust shown in him by Klopp.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAJCETIC? The midfielder will hope that he gets to start when Liverpool take on Brighton in a fourth-round FA Cup clash on Sunday.