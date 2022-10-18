How to buy Liverpool tickets: prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Get behind the Reds for the 2022-23 season

As the Premier League and Champions League season gets well underway, football fans have already been treated to a plethora of goals, skills and shock results. Thankfully, there is plenty more action to look forward to over the course of the season – and who better to watch than one of Europe’s most exciting footballing giants, Liverpool?

The Reds are team that is steeped in history and they are still fighting for some of football’s most prestigious prizes. Whether it’s battling Manchester City for the Premier League title, or going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid to claim the Champions League, fans can expect another season of thrills from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With a guarantee of electrifying football at both ends of the pitch, and one of the most atmospheric grounds in the world, it’s no surprise that tickets to see Liverpool play are in high demand. Thankfully for Reds fans there are plenty of options to see the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez in the flesh.

How to buy general sale Liverpool home tickets at Anfield

Liverpool offer a variety of tickets for fans, whether this is your first game or if you are a long-standing member of the club.

To purchase a ticket you must be a Liverpool FC member. Members of the club need to register for tickets and will be put into a ballot to be drawn for the game. Fans will then receive an email, if successful, to purchase tickets.

There are also options to buy tickets depending on how many games you have been to so far this season through the club’s points system.

The club also provides ‘local’ sale tickets for anyone with a postcode starting with ‘L’. Available several days before the match, fans can register for tickets through the club’s website which are subject to availability.

Unsurprisingly, demand is often high.

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y. Adult 1 Main Stand £59.00 £44.00 £9.00 £29.50 2 Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand/Main Stand £57.00 £43.00 £9.00 £28.50 3 Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand/Main Stand £55.00 £41.00 £9.00 £27.50 4 Anfield Rd Upper/Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand/Main Stand £53.00 £40.00 £9.00 £26.50 5 Anfield Road £48.00 £36.00 £9.00 £24.00 6 Anfield Road £47.00 £35.00 £9.00 £23.50 7 Anfield Road Lower/Main Stand £46.00 £34.50 £9.00 £23.00 8 Kop £43.00 £32.00 £9.00 £21.50 9 Kop £42.00 £31.50 £9.00 £21.00 10 Kop £39.00 £29.00 £9.00 £19.50 11 Kop £37.00 £28.00 £9.00 £18.50 12 Main Stand Upper £9.00 £9.00 £9.00 £9.00

Can I buy Liverpool tickets if I’m not a member?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Liverpool play at Anfield, you must be a member of the club.

There are two types of Liverpool FC memberships -Adults (ages 16+) and Juniors (0-16). Adult memberships start from £26.99 a year, while Junior memberships start from £19.99.

Memberships offer fans a range of benefits from access to an allocation of tickets to exclusive Liverpool FC content and benefits throughout the season.

Adult memberships

Full - £36.99

- £36.99 Light - £26.99

- £26.99 International – EU (£19.99), Rest of world (£23.99)

Junior

Little Liver (0-3) - £19.99

(0-3) - £19.99 Mighty Red (4-8) - £20.99

(4-8) - £20.99 Red Squad (9-12) - £20.99

(9-12) - £20.99 Teen Red (13-16) - £20.99

How to buy Liverpool season tickets?

The best way to guarantee a seat at Anfield is by purchasing a season ticket.

Season tickets are available to purchase via the Liverpool website before the start of the season and one entitles you to a designated seat for every game. Fans can choose their seats for the season in any of the stands, ensuring that you never miss a moment of the action.

However, it should be noted that the club currently has a long waiting list to purchase season tickets which stretches into the thousands and is no longer accepting any new applications.

What hospitality tickets & packages do Liverpool offer?

For the full match-day experience at Anfield nothing beats making use of the hospitality options.

Fans have access to seven different packages, whether you want to enjoy the food and drink at The Carlsberg Dugout or go for the full four-course meal at The Beautiful Game restaurant.

Each hospitality option comes with drinks and canapes on arrival, half-time refreshments and the chance to meet a former Liverpool player, plus watching a thrilling game from some of the best seats in the house.

Each hospitality option comes with drinks and canapes on arrival, half-time refreshments and the chance to meet a former Liverpool player, plus watching a thrilling game from some of the best seats in the house.

Go to travelzoo.com/uk/collection/specials to find hospitality tickets for the latest Liverpool fixtures.

How to buy Liverpool Champions League tickets

Over recent seasons Liverpool has enjoyed plenty of success in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp – including the historic win against Spurs in 2019.

Thanks to the club’s recent finishes in the Premier League the Reds have cemented their place among Europe’s elite and there are few better footballing atmospheres in the world than Anfield.

Tickets for all Liverpool cup games, including the Champions League and FA Cup, are available via the club’s Auto Cup Scheme. This allows both official members and season ticket holders to secure home tickets throughout the season when they become available.

Much like the regular season home games these tickets are available for Liverpool FC members and season ticket holders only.

Where can I book a tour of Anfield stadium?

There are several websites across the internet that offer deals and discounts on Anfield stadium tours.

RedLetterDays currently offer stadium tours from £46 for two or from £37 for one adult and one child. The tour lasts approximately one hour and as well as access to The Boot Room Cafe and The Liverpool FC Story museum, also takes you around the famous stadium where the guide will take those in attendance through a journey of 125 years of the club's history.

On the same website, you can also buy an "Anfield Experience" where you will get a three-course lunch and a Q&A session with a legend from Liverpool's past. Click here to discover more.