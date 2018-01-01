Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

The Reds can maintain their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they take on Unai Emery's Gunners at Anfield

If Liverpool can end 2018 on a high, then they really will start to believe at Anfield.

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League after a perfect Christmas, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be looking to hammer home that advantage when they welcome Arsenal to Merseyside.

The sides drew 1-1 when meeting at the Emirates back in November, with Alexandre Lacazette cancelling out James Milner's strike. The Gunners have not won at Anfield since 2012, but will be looking to become the first side to beat Liverpool in the league this season.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will assess the fitness of Milner, who missed the Boxing Day win over Newcastle with a hamstring issue.

Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) are still out.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Klopp is likely to make a couple of changes to his side, most likely in midfield. He admited after the Newcastle win that he had been unhappy with the "protection" his side offered in the first half, though the fact they ran out 4-0 winners suggests things were not too bad!

We can expect Fabinho to return, either in place of, or alongside, Jordan Henderson. Gini Wijnaldum is a staple in these kind of games, but Naby Keita's flexibility could bring him into the side as a left-sided midfielder.

If it does, Xherdan Shaqiri could be the unlucky man despite netting his sixth goal of the season against Newcastle. Shaqiri didn't start at the Emirates either.

Arsenal team news

Emery has major worries in defence, where Rob Holding is a long-term casualty, Hector Bellerin is out until the New Year and Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal are all carrying knocks.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is out until February with a foot injury, and youngster Emile Smith-Rowe is also sidelined, along with Danny Welbeck.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, kick off 5.30pm. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 12.30pm ET.

Best Opta Match Facts