Liverpool star Carvalho turns back on Portugal and looks set to commit international future to England

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho has turned his back on Portugal and now looks set to commit his international future to England.

Carvalho no longer wishes to represent Portugal U21s

20-year-old moved to England at the age of 10

Represented Three Lions at youth level

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old, who was born in Lisbon but moved to England at the age of 10, has informed the Portuguese FA that he no longer wishes to represent Portugal at U21 level.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the FPF said: "Fabio Carvalho informed the Portuguese Football Federation, through some SMS messages, that he does not intend to continue representing Portugal at U21 level. This decision by the player was communicated after the call-up for the preparation games with the Czech Republic and Japan was known."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carvalho, who has made 11 appearances for Liverpool this season following his summer arrival from Fulham, has won four U21 caps for Portugal, scoring once. But he has also represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level, and now looks set to pursue his international career with the Three Lions.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARVALHO? The Liverpool star will hope to feature again for Jurgen Klopp's side when they face Manchester City in a round of 16 League Cup clash on December 26, but will first take in a rest while the 2022 World Cup cup plays out in Qatar.