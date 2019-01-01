Liverpool sign Adrian as replacement for departed Mignolet

The Spaniard joins on a free transfer to act as backup to Alisson following Simon Mignolet's departure to Club Brugge

have completed the signing of former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, following the departure of Simon Mignolet.

The 32-year-old Spaniard was available on a free transfer and Jurgen Klopp moved quickly to bring him in after Mignolet's £8.2 million ($10m) switch to was confirmed this morning.

Adrian's contract expired after six years at West Ham this summer, having previously spent the majority of his career in with .

He has signed an initial two-year contract at Anfield, with the option of extending for a further year.

“I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better.

“Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”

