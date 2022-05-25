Liverpool stance on Salah and Mane confirmed by club chairman Werner amid transfer rumours

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed the club's stance on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane amid rumours linking the pair with transfers as they head towards the final year of their contracts.

Salah and Mane have both had key roles in Liverpool's recent success under Jurgen Klopp, helping the club win multiple major honours including the Premier League and Champions League.

The two men have shared 54 goals between them in 2021-22, as the Reds have won the FA Cup and League Cup while making it through to another Champions League final, but their futures have been the subject of much debate in recent months.

What has Werner said about Salah and Mane?

Salah has hinted he is still waiting for a suitable extension offer from Liverpool with his current deal set to expire in June 2023.

The Egyptian has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, while Mane is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Senegal international is also due to become a free agent next year, but Werner - one of the investors in the Fenway Sports Group that brought Liverpool in 2010 - says the club have made it clear that they want to keep the prized duo for the long-term.

The Anfield chief revealed that negotiations are now being handled by the club's sporting director, telling The Athletic: “I’d like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we’ve articulated our desire that they remain. Beyond that, I’ll leave that to Julian Ward."

Chelsea-bound Boehly will be 'an excellent owner'

The Premier League is set to see more American owners come in this summer with Chelsea on the verge of completing the sale of the club to a group of investors led by Todd Boehly.

The LA Dodgers co-owner and the Clearlake Consortium have seen their £2.5bn ($3.2bn) bid approved by the UK Government and the English top-flight, with Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge now drawing to a close.

Werner has welcomed the move and he believes Bohely will be successful with the Blues after sitting down for informal talks with a fellow American businessman.

“Again, it comes down to the issue of financial regulation. It doesn’t matter who invests in it if teams are subject to the rules then we welcome their inclusion into the league," he said.

"John Henry and I have known and admired Todd from his association with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I’ve had a couple of conversations with him in the last week. He was just picking my brain. I think he will be good for Chelsea. I know they are working right now on a stadium solution. I think he will prove to be an excellent owner.”

